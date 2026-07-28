Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.