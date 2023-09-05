MARYLAND - As Maryland students return to school, they'll have to contend with scorching 90-degree temperatures this week. In Wicomico County, schools are taking measures to ensure students' comfort and safety.
Dr. Micah Stauffer, Wicomico County Public Schools Superintendent, explained that indoor activities like recess and physical education might, be taken inside during this hot spell.
He also mentioned that in regard to athletes, measures have been prepared to handle the heat with the help of experienced trainers.
“With our sports, we have phenomenal trainers, they’ve been working with our coaches since August 9th to get our student athletes acclimated to the heat, and they always have a great plan for how they do that overtime.” said Stauffer
At the Salisbury School, staff emphasized their commitment to outdoor activities and education. They added they are limiting their time spent out doors -- and will always prioritize student safety. The school features plenty of shaded playgrounds, learning centers, and courts for students to stay under during hot days.
Clay Elliot, Head of School at Salisbury School, says they are prepared.
“We’ll make sure all the kids will be bringing water bottles, we have water, cold water, around for everybody. We’ll move recess and fitness in school if the heat becomes inoperable.”
A hot start to the Maryland school year.