MARYLAND – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on proposed regulations that would restrict the collection, possession and trade of native reptiles and amphibians.
The changes are intended to address conservation concerns, including pressure from collection, disease transmission and illegal trade. The regulations would apply to species native to Maryland, including diamondback terrapins, box turtles, most native snakes and frogs.
Under the proposal, collecting these animals from the wild would be prohibited. Possession, breeding, sale and trade also would be restricted without a special permit.
People who legally own native reptiles or amphibians under current regulations could qualify for a free grandfather permit to keep their animals. Educational facilities and animal rescue organizations would still be eligible for captive permits.
The department said the proposal was developed with input from wildlife veterinarians, scientific studies and law enforcement assessments. The regulations were last updated in 2016.
The public can review the proposed regulations and submit comments online through Nov. 27. Comments can also be submitted by phone at 410-260-8540, by fax at 410-260-8596 or by mail to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Heritage Service, 580 Taylor Ave., E-1, Annapolis, MD 21401.
All comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 27.