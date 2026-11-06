Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&