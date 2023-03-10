Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one half foot to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Westmoreland, Northumberland and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...During the high tides later this afternoon and again early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Water may flood some vulnerable roads near the water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/06 AM 2.9 0.9 1.1 1 NONE 10/06 PM 3.0 1.0 1.5 1 NONE 11/06 AM 3.4 1.4 1.6 1-3 NONE 11/05 PM 2.0 0.0 0.8 2-3 NONE 12/08 AM 2.4 0.4 0.6 1 NONE 12/09 PM 2.7 0.7 1.3 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/03 AM 3.0 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 10/03 PM 3.1 1.0 1.6 2 NONE 11/03 AM 3.3 1.2 1.6 3-4 MINOR 11/03 PM 2.1 0.0 0.8 3-5 NONE 12/05 AM 2.7 0.6 1.0 1-2 NONE 12/06 PM 3.1 1.0 1.7 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/02 PM 2.9 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 11/02 AM 3.6 1.4 1.5 1 MINOR 11/02 PM 2.2 0.0 0.5 1 NONE 12/04 AM 2.6 0.4 0.4 1 NONE 12/05 PM 2.7 0.5 1.0 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/03 AM 2.8 1.3 1.5 1 NONE 10/03 PM 2.6 1.1 1.5 1 NONE 11/03 AM 2.8 1.3 1.5 2-3 NONE 11/03 PM 2.1 0.6 1.0 2-3 NONE 12/05 AM 2.5 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 12/05 PM 2.6 1.1 1.5 1 NONE DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 3.5 1.6 1.8 1 NONE 10/05 PM 3.1 1.2 1.5 1 NONE 11/04 AM 2.9 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 11/06 PM 2.2 0.3 0.6 1-2 NONE 12/07 AM 2.7 0.8 0.9 1 NONE 12/09 PM 3.0 1.1 1.6 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/12 PM 2.6 1.2 1.7 1 NONE 11/12 AM 2.9 1.5 1.8 1 NONE 11/01 PM 2.4 1.0 1.5 1 NONE 12/03 AM 2.7 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 12/03 PM 2.6 1.2 1.8 1 NONE &&