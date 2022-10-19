OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland State Highway Administration will begin routine inspections next week of the MD 90 bridge over the St. Martin River and the MD 90 bridge over Assawoman Bay in Ocean City.
SHA said the inspections will begin Monday, Oct. 24, and be complete by Friday, Oct. 28, weather-permitting.
Inspection crews will work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and the right lane will be closed during the work. Motorists will be guided through the work zone with a flagging operation. This will allow emergency vehicles access to each side of the bridges. Motorists are encouraged to use US 50 (Ocean Gateway) in downtown Ocean City as an alternate route during the bridge inspection.
The Move Over Law in Maryland requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.
For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal or visit roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.