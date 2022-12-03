DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police rescued an injured hunter who fell from his tree stand on Friday.
Troopers say the MSP helicopter Trooper 6 out of Easton responded to the area of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge just after noon on Friday.
Officials say the man fell around 14 feet and needed medical attention. Due to the severity of his injuries and the remote location, it was determined a helicopter would be needed to rescue him
The helicopter deployed a state trooper paramedic who was equipped with medical equipment and rescue gear. The trooper and ground rescuers prepared the hunter for aerial extraction.
The hunter, along with the trooper paramedic were hoisted 80 feet by aircraft.
The victim was then flown by Trooper 6 to a trauma center.