MILLINGTON, Md. – Maryland State Police on Wednesday asked for the public's help in solving a homicide, after a man was found dead inside a home following a fire last year in Millington.
Police said Wednesday that just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, firefighters from Millington and surrounding departments were called to 10210 Daisy Drive for a house fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from inside the two-story Cape Cod-style home.
According to investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the home was heavily damaged during the fire, causing the second floor to collapse into the first floor. During a search of the home, a man was found within the remains of the home. The victim, Kimm Anthony Knott, 51, died at the scene. The Kent County, Del., Special Operations Team provided shoring support of weakened structural walls to allow investigators to remove Knott safely.
Investigators with the Deputy State Fire Marshals Office ruled that the fire was intentionally set, and the home was considered a complete loss.
Knott’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The autopsy determined his death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide. Investigators believe Knott was likely killed at about 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2021. These findings led Maryland State Police homicide detectives to take over the death investigation.
Homicide detectives are again seeking out any potential witnesses to this crime. Anyone who may have seen something on the day of the fire or has potential information about this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-783-7230.