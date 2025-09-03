WESTOVER, M.d. - Maryland State Police announced today that they are charging an Eastern Correctional Institution inmate with first-degree murder following an investigation into another inmate's death earlier this year.
Officials identify the accused as 26-year-old Tyjuan Chapple. He remains the custody of the Maryland Division of Corrections.
On July 25, Maryland State Police say they brought the case before the Somerset County Grand Jury, which resulted in an indictment of Chapple.
On March 29, 2025, Maryland State Police say they were contacted about the death of an inmate, 28-year-old Shane Lanham. They say he was found dead on the floor of a cell that was also occupied by another inmate.
Chapple previously pled guilty in 2020 to first degree assault in Anne Arundel County, according to online court records.