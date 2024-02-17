SALISBURY, MD–Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened last night.
Troopers responded to the 900 block of North Division Street around 8:10 p.m.
Police say a male victim was shot multiple times while walking down the street.
He was reportedly declared dead at the scene.
The victim's identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
The MSP Homicide Unit continues to investigate – assisted by Salisbury Police.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact MSP at (410) 430-1556.