CAMBRIDGE, Md.– A Cambridge man is dead following an early morning shooting on Sunday.
Maryland State Police say the Cambridge Police Department were called to the 800 block of Fairmount Dr. just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found A’Corie Young, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds. Young later died at the scene. Cause and manner of death are pending autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.
Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were requested to lead the investigation. The Homicide Unit is conducting a neighborhood canvass and interviewing witnesses in the area. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians responded and processed the scene for evidence.
Police do not believe this is a random act of violence and do not believe there is a threat to the public. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 443-480-6818. Callers may remain anonymous.