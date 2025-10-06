STABBING

SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing over the weekend in downtown Salisbury.

MSP says the Salisbury Police Department was called to the 200 block of E. Main Street on Oct. 4 just after 1 a.m. on reports of a fight. Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The man, Kem’mon La’Austin Walker, 27, of Eden, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

Police did not specify if a suspect had been identified or charged.

Maryland State Police have since taken the lead on the investigation into this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 443-298-9447.

 

