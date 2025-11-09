WESTOVER, M.d. - Maryland State Police say they are investigating an inmate death at Eastern Correctional Institute.
The inmate is 36-year-old Ray Stephen Oselmo. Maryland State Police say He was pronounced dead on Nov. 9 by emergency services.
MSP say around 6 a.m., the MSP Homicide Unit was called about an inmate death. They say the preliminary investigation shows Oselmo was found lying on the ground and unresponsive in his cell by institution officers.
Another inmate has been identified as a suspect, according to MSP. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified pending further investigation.
The investigation is active. Upon completion, the findings will be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office for review.