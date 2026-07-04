WYE MILLS, Md. - Maryland State Police dispatched a helicopter to rescue three stranded jet skiers on Talbot County’s Skipton Creek on Friday.
Police say three 18-year-old women were jet skiing on July 3 when they became stranded in the creek’s deep mud and shallow water. Due to the water being shallower than a foot and the muddy conditions, rescue boats were unable to reach the women, and Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s Trooper 6 based out of Easton was requested.
MSP made contact with the women via cell phone prior to the operation to explain the rescue process and how to enter the helicopter’s lowered rescue basket. According to authorities, all three riders were hoisted from the scene uninjured.
Temperatures at the time were reported at 99 degrees with a heat index of 115, underscoring the necessity of a quick rescue, police say.
“The MSPAC has served since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases in Maryland,” MSP said in a statement on Saturday. “Each aircraft provides round-the-clock coverage to Maryland residents and visitors. The agency’s missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies, and partner agencies.”