Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 507 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND DORCHESTER SOMERSET WICOMICO WORCESTER IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 53 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AMELIA CHESTERFIELD CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS CITY OF RICHMOND CUMBERLAND FLUVANNA GOOCHLAND HANOVER HENRICO LOUISA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA CHARLES CITY ESSEX KING WILLIAM KING AND QUEEN NEW KENT RICHMOND WESTMORELAND IN EASTERN VIRGINIA LANCASTER MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA CAROLINE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA BRUNSWICK CITY OF HOPEWELL CITY OF PETERSBURG DINWIDDIE LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PRINCE GEORGE IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA ACCOMACK CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF EMPORIA CITY OF FRANKLIN CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG GLOUCESTER GREENSVILLE ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY SUSSEX YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMELIA COURTHOUSE, ANGOLA, ANTE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM, BARNETTS, BAVON, BEACH, BON AIR, BOOTH FORK, BOTTOMS BRIDGE, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BRAYS FORK, BROWNS CORNER, BRUNSWICK, BUFFORD CROSSROADS, BURRUSS CORNER, BUSCH GARDENS, CAMBRIDGE, CAPE CHARLES, CARET, CEDAR FORK, CENTER CROSS, CENTERVILLE, CHAMPLAIN, CHASE CITY, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHESTER, CHESTERFIELD, CHINCOTEAGUE, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK, CHRISTENSONS CORNER, CHULA, CLANCIE, CLARESVILLE, CLARKSVILLE, COLONIAL BEACH, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, CORBIN, COURTLAND, COWIE CORNER, CREWE, CRISFIELD, CROAKER, DAWN, DEEP CREEK, DENARO, DRAGONVILLE, DUNBROOKE, DUNNSVILLE, DURAND, EARLS, EDGERTON, EMPORIA, EMPORIA AIRPORT, EMPORIA RESERVOIR, EWELL, EXMORE, FARMVILLE, FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FORT LEE, FRANKLIN, GLEN ALLEN, GLOUCESTER POINT, GOOCHLAND, GREAT BRIDGE, GREEN PLAIN, GREENBACKVILLE, GREENBRIER, GRESSIT, GROVE, GUINEA MILLS, GWALTNEY CORNER, HAMPTON, HAWK, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HOPEWELL, HORNTOWN, HOWERTONS, HUNTERDALE, IVOR, JETERSVILLE, KENBRIDGE, KILMARNOCK, KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, LAKE MONTICELLO, LANCASTER, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEWISETTA, LITTLE PLYMOUTH, LOUISA, MANNBORO, MASCOT, MATTAPONI, MEADOWVILLE, MECHANICSVILLE, MIDLOTHIAN, MINERAL, MOSELEY, MOUNT PLEASANT, MOUNTCASTLE, NEW CHURCH, NEW KENT AIRPORT, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK, OCEAN CITY, ONANCOCK, ORAPAX FARMS, PEARY, PETERSBURG, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, POWHATAN, PRINCESS ANNE, QUINTON, RAINES TAVERN, REAMS, REEDS, RICHMOND, ROXBURY, SALISBURY, SANDSTON, SCOTTS FORK, SMITHFIELD, SOUTH HILL, STODDERT, SUFFOLK, TALLEYSVILLE, TRIPLET, URBANNA, VALENTINES, VICTORIA, VIRGINIA BEACH, WAKEFIELD, WARSAW, WAVERLY, WAYSIDE, WEST POINT, WHITE PLAINS, WILLIAMSBURG, AND YORKTOWN.