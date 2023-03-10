VIENNA, Md. - The Maryland State Police have released the name of the trooper shot earlier this week on Route 50 near the Vienna Bridge. Sergeant Brooks Phillips, an 18-and-a-half year veteran of the Maryland State Police, sustained multiple injuries after being shot during a traffic stop on Monday around 10 p.m. Sergeant Phillips had pulled over a car traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on eastbound Route 50. When he made contact with the driver, the suspect reportedly fired on the trooper, striking him several times.
Sergeant Phillips returned fire but no one in the car was struck. The suspect then fled.
Phillips received medical treatment at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury and was later released. He is currently on administrative leave.
Keiford Lee Copper III, 23, of Trappe, Maryland, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Copper was confirmed deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound that night after fleeing the scene. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.
Copper allegedly had two passengers in the car with him at the time of the shooting. The two occupants were later noticed and reported by a citizen about five miles from the scene. An armed sworn investigator with the Wicomico County State's Attorney Office then observed the two suspects on Porter Mill Road. The investigator, a recently retired Lieutenant of the Maryland State Police, took police action by taking both into custody. Additional police units arrived and assisted in apprehending both suspects.
Police say both were cooperative and were interviewed by the authorities. Neither were charged with any crime following the investigation.
Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation.