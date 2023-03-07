VIENNA, Md. - The suspect identified in last night’s shooting in Vienna, Keiford Lee Copper III, 23, had a previous criminal record according to court documents obtained from Dorchester County District Court.
In 2017, Copper, originally from Trappe, MD., was arrested for possession of a dangerous substance (not marijuana) misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty in 2018. A warrant was later issued in 2018 for violation of probation.
In May of 2020, Copper was arrested for disorderly conduct and found guilty in November of that year.
Finally, in November of 2021, Copper was charged with a misdemeanor illegal handgun possession. He was found guilty in February of 2022. Initially sentenced to two years in jail, Copper received a diminished sentence of six months. He was also sentenced to two years probation.
It is unclear how Copper acquired the weapon he allegedly used to shoot a Maryland State Trooper last night near the Vienna Bridge. He was pulled over by the officer for driving over 100mph, according to police.
He was confirmed deceased last night from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The trooper involved was released from the hospital and was placed on administrative leave.