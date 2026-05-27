Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.