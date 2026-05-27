KENT COUNTY - The Delaware State Police say they arrested a 15-year-old boy from Sudlersville, Maryland on vehicle theft and other traffic offense charges following a Monday night pursuit in Kent County.
Police say it happened on May 25 around 10:20 p.m. Troopers were advised that a white 2023 Chevrolet Silverado truck and an attached trailer had just been stolen on the 1400 block of Arthursville Road in Hartly. The victim was reportedly tracking their stolen truck by GPS.
Troopers say they saw the truck on POW/MIA Parkway and attempted to pull it over, but it sped away. Troopers then pursued the truck, which was traveling recklessly and at high speeds on several Kent County roads.
According to police, the truck ultimately stopped after driving through the grass median on South Dupont Highway near Longacre Drive and crashed when the suspect failed to make a turn. The incident also damaged property at a local business. Following the crash, the suspect, who was wearing a black mask, ran away but was quickly caught and arrested.
The teen was charged with the following crimes and released to a parent or guardian on a $5,260 unsecured bond:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Driving Without a Valid License
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash
- Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle
- Reckless and Aggressive Driving
- Multiple Traffic Violations