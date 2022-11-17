BALTIMORE - It's official: Marylanders will be able to start placing mobile bets on sports on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Maryland Lottery & Gaming Director John A. Martin made the announcement of next week's launch at Thursday's Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency meeting. The launch time for Nov. 23 will be announced at a later date, according to Martin.
Martin's announcement came a day after the state's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission approved 10 mobile sports wagering entities two years after voters passed mobile sports betting in a referendum.
Those entities include:
- Arundel Amusements (Bingo World)
- BetMGM Maryland Sports LLC
- Crown MD Online Gaming LLC (DraftKings)
- CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity LLC (Horseshoe Casino Baltimore)
- Greenmount OTB LLC
- Long Shot's LLC
- Maryland Stadium Sub LLC (Washington Commanders)
- PENN Maryland OSB LLC (Hollywood Casino Perryville)
- PPE Maryland Mobile LLC (Live! Casino and Hotel)
- Riverboat on the Potomac LLC
Maryland Lottery and Gaming officials predict mobile wagers from the 10 approved licensees alone could generate roughly $30 million in tax revenue in its first year and $100 million by year five. The state is allowed to grant up to 60 licenses.