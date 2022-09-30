Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Gale Watch, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT early this morning. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&