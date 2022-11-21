ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority is encouraging motorists to prepare for their Thanksgiving holiday travels in advance to ensure a smooth trip to start the holiday season.
Traveling off-peak will help minimize delays during what will be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Motorists are asked to protect themselves, their families and other travelers by prioritizing safety and obeying traffic laws when behind the wheel.
MDTA reminds drivers that the new Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge (US 301) in Charles County opened to traffic in October ahead of schedule, delivering a wider, safer and better bridge across the Potomac River. The new span improves safety and features four traffic lanes, two southbound and two northbound, separated by a barrier.
PLAN AHEAD TO AVOID PEAK TRAVEL
The MDTA recommends these travel times on the Bay Bridge to avoid the most congested periods:
Eastbound:
- Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23 – before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.;
- Thursday, Nov. 24 – before 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m.;
- Friday, Nov. 25 – before 9 a.m. and after 8 p.m.;
- Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27 – before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.; and
- Monday, Nov. 28 – before noon and after 6 p.m.
Westbound:
- Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23 – before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m.;
- Thursday, Nov. 24 – before 10 a.m. and after 3 p.m.;
- Friday, Nov. 25 – before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.;
- Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, November 27 – before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.; and
- Monday, Nov. 28 – before 6 a.m. and after 2 p.m.
Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations to help alleviate eastbound delays at the Bay Bridge. Two-way operations may be limited based on westbound traffic volumes, as bridge officials strive to mitigate delays on both sides of the bridge. Two-way operations are prohibited during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog/limited visibility, or times of precipitation and may be prohibited during incidents. Learn more about two-way operations here.
For those traveling I-95, the best times to travel include:
- Wednesday, Nov. 23 – before 6 a.m. and after 10 p.m.;
- Thursday, Nov. 24 – before 7 a.m. and after 4 p.m.;
- Friday, Nov. 25 – before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.;
- Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.; and
- Monday, Nov. 28 – before 6 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
The I-95 travel plazas – Chesapeake House in Cecil County at mile marker 97 and Maryland House in Harford County at mile marker 82 – are open 24/7 with food, fuel and electric vehicle charging stations available.
For real-time updates on major incidents on Maryland toll roads follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/TheMDTA. For 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic information call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit Baybridge.com. Sign up for email/text alerts at https://bit.ly/2Dh9EZn.
With Maryland being an all-electronic tolling state, the MDTA is also reminding travelers that tolls are paid electronically via E-ZPass, Pay-By-Plate or Video Tolling. E-ZPass remains the most cost-effective way to travel toll roads in Maryland, saving drivers up to 77% versus the higher rates and additional paperwork that come with Video Tolls.
With Pay-By-Plate, tolls are billed to the driver’s registered credit card as they use Maryland toll facilities, with no need for a transponder or pre-paid toll deposit. Pay-By-Plate rates are the same as former cash rates. Learn more and enroll in E-ZPass or sign up for Pay-By-Plate at https://www.driveezmd.com/acct-types/. If using a rental vehicle over the holiday, you can add vehicle information temporarily to an E-ZPass or Pay-By-Plate account. Otherwise, be sure to alert the rental car company before traveling a route that includes a toll facility.
Video Tolling customers have an opportunity to save 15% (maximum of $5 per transaction) by paying their Video Tolls before the notice is mailed.
DriveEzMD E-ZPass Maryland Customer Service Centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. Visit DriveEzMD.com or use the automated system at 1-888-321-6824 for 24/7 account maintenance or to make payments.
MDTA also reminds customers that its Customer Assistance Plan, which offers a civil penalty waiver grace period for Video Tolls, expires at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022. Customers can take advantage of this limited-time opportunity by paying unpaid Video Tolls in full by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022. On Dec. 1, toll debt referrals to the Central Collection Unit for collections actions and to the MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration for vehicle registration suspensions will resume.