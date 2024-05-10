Woman Arrested on Gun Charges at Dover Middle School

DOVER, DE - Police say they arrested a woman after she brought a gun into Dover Middle School during a meeting.
Dover Police arrested 50-year-old Angel Lake, of Dover, after a complaint on Wednesday, May 9. Police say around 3 p.m, the School Resource Officer was notified that Lake was inside the school with a gun. Authorities say the officer contacted Lake and located an unloaded 9mm handgun inside of a holster on her hip, along with a magazine. Police say Lake was at the school attending a prescheduled meeting with staff. Lake is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to police.
The Dover Police Department say they are still evaluating the case to determine how Lake was able to attend the meeting while in possession of the unloaded 9mm handgun.
Lake was taken into custody without incident and transported to Dover Police Department to be processed and arraigned.
Lake was released on $11,000 unsecured bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon in a School Zone
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)