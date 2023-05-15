MARYLAND - The Maryland Coastal Bays Program is asking the community to help collect data on Diamondback Terrapin Turtles.
MCBP is inviting everyone on land and sea to participate in the annual community science Terrapin Survey beginning May 30 through June 10.
MCBP says it is important to identify terrapins from snapping turtles, both of which can be found in brackish water.
The organization announced a training guide on the MCBP website with details on how the tell the difference between turtle species, as well as tools you will need. Those include land and sea protocol, survey data sheets, and instructions on filling out the data sheets.
The website also includes a registration form that indicates specific areas where surveys need to be conducted. All of this information and more can be found here: https://mdcoastalbays.org/event/terrapins/.
MCBP say they have been collecting a variety of data relating to diamondback terrapin populations in the Coastal Bays. Organized terrapin headcount surveys began in 2012 in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and other members of the diamondback terrapin work group.
The organization says these surveys are important to help understand the terrapin populations in the Coastal Bays. For more information contact Sandi Smith at sandis@mdcoastalbays.org or by calling 410-213-2297 ext. 106.
The Terrapin Survey occurs over the 12-day period after Memorial Day. This time period is when terrapins are highly active and are aggregating in clusters after emerging from hibernation.
MCBP says one survey only takes a total of 15 minutes!