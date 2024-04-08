ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Lawmakers at the Maryland State House worked late into the night on Monday, marking the conclusion of a 90-day period of intense debate and legislative action. This year's session saw juvenile justice reform emerge as the dominant issue from the outset and remain a focal point of legislative efforts until the very end.
During special weekend sessions, the House and Senate successfully passed a new state budget, which notably does not raise taxes, though some fees will see increases.
Locally, a newly passed bill will allow Wicomico County's restaurants and bars to source liquor from wholesale distributors, thereby ending what has been described as a monopoly on liquor sales in the area. Another notable legislative achievement includes the removal of taxes on death benefits received by families of fallen first responders, a move inspired by individuals like Tashica Hilliard, the widow of Corporal Glenn Hilliard.
In the final days, lawmakers reached a resolution regarding juvenile justice reform.
Delegate Carl Anderton, speaking outside the House chamber, highlighted the significance of juvenile justice reforms, particularly in light of incidents involving juveniles at James M. Bennett Middle School that went uncharged since children aged 13 and younger are not currently charged with most crimes.
"We went so far to the left that everybody knew we had to work our way back to the middle. Is it where it should be? No. But we'll continue to again to chip away at it to get it to where it needs to be so there should be a deterrent for you running amok and there also should be a way for you to question wrongdoers, suspects," Anderton stated.
The session brought about changes in how the state addresses crimes committed by children. Previously, children under the age of 13 were not charged with certain crimes, a policy that had led to frustration among law enforcement officials. The new legislation now includes children aged 10 to 12 under the jurisdiction of juvenile court.
Highlighting the bipartisan effort that went into the juvenile justice reform, Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes remarked, "That just speaks to the point that it is so imperative that we address the juvenile problems that we're having in the entire state because when you are harmed or you are impacted by auto theft or whatever it may be that the juveniles are engaging in, it has to party line, it has no color."
As the 2024 session came to a close, the achievements of this "Sine Die" reflect a period of challenging discussions, compromises, and legislative advancements that have the potential to significantly impact the state of Maryland.