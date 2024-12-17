MARYLAND - Maryland's Department of Natural Resources announced the dates for the Atlantic Population Canada Goose Season.
Maryland's Department of Natural Resources says Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season starts Friday December 20th (2024). The season contains two segments.
Segment 1: December 20th through January 4th
Segment 2: January 15th through February 1st
According to MDNR, the daily bag limit for the season is two geese per day in Maryland's AP Canada Goose Hunting Zone. Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online or by phone at 855-855-3906, at a DNR Service Center, or at any of the sport license agents throughout the state.
More information on hunting seasons and permits can be found on Maryland's Department of Natural Resources website.