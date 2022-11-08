ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland won a second term Tuesday, defeating Republican Chris Chaffee in the heavily Democratic state.
In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, Van Hollen's seat was considered a safe one for Democrats.
Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.
Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
“I hate saying it, but I can’t vote for a Republican until that party finds a little more balance," Magnotti said after voting in Annapolis.
George Pozgar, 79, said he voted for all Republicans, without even looking at the names of the candidates. He said the value of his retirement fund has fallen sharply since President Joe Biden took office. He said he was much better off during former President Donald Trump's administration.
“I was looking really good, financially, every way you could think of when Trump was in office,” Pozgar said after voting in Annapolis. "I hope it’s all Republican tonight.”
Van Hollen, speaking in an interview Tuesday at a poll in Annapolis, said he would use a second term to support early education, K-12, apprenticeships and workforce training programs.
“We've got to be equipped for the 21st century,” Van Hollen said. "We’ve taken some steps, but we are falling behind in a lot of areas.”
Long a champion of the Chesapeake Bay, Van Hollen has praised passage of clean energy investments this year in the Inflation Reduction Act.
“I also will continue to work here on protecting the Chesapeake Bay and confronting the climate crisis," Van Hollen said Tuesday.
After suffering a minor stroke in May, Van Hollen said: “I'm back 100%.”
“I’ve learned a lot about strokes. They come in all shapes and sizes. Obviously, it was a scary episode, but I’m pleased to report I’m not on any medication, nothing like that," Van Hollen said.
Van Hollen has been a strong advocate of abortion rights. In September, he condemned states that took action to restrict abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade earlier this year.
“I do believe that the nature of our democracy is on the line with all of the Republican election deniers that are on the ballot, and I do think it’s a really important moment for women’s reproductive choice,” the senator said Tuesday.
Van Hollen released the below statement following his win Tuesday:
"I am deeply thankful to the people of this great state for their vote of confidence to continue representing them in the United States Senate. I know it is an awesome responsibility, and I promise to honor their trust. I'm also honored to be elected alongside a historic ticket of Maryland state leaders including Wes Moore, Aruna Miller, Anthony Brown, and Brooke Lierman as well as federal Team Maryland. It is because of the hard work, determination, and belief of so many Marylanders that we are where we are today, and I am so grateful for their efforts.
"I am very proud of all we have accomplished together over the last six years -- and especially what we have achieved over the past two years with the Democratic majority in Congress. But much work remains.
"I am committed to working every day to realize the promise of our nation and build a more perfect union. That includes creating a more inclusive economy with more shared prosperity; advancing social justice and racial equity; protecting a woman’s right to reproductive freedom; tackling the climate crisis; strengthening public safety and enacting common-sense gun laws; honoring the promises we’ve made to our veterans and our seniors; ensuring a quality education for every student; and preserving our democracy and protecting the right to vote.
"Together, I know we can achieve all of this and more."