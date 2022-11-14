Experts say overall, the health for the Coastal Bays in Maryland stayed the same. The Maryland Coastal Bays Program released their report card, which represents the status of water quality. Officials with the Maryland Coastal Bays Program say they saw a slight improvement from the previous year. In particular, total phosphorus scores contributed to the higher score, while Seagrass scores range from "poor" to "very poor" throughout the bays. Regionally, scores didn't show much improvement. The highest scoring region was Sinepuxent Bay, with a B grade, while Newport Bay had three indicators that were Ds or Fs, and only one was a B.