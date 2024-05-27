CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is undertaking a comprehensive update of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab stock assessment, which has not been revised since 2011. This effort aims to collect crucial data to better manage the blue crab population.
As part of the updated assessment, scientists will evaluate the impact of things like the population of predatory fish and habitats on blue crabs. Notably, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation hopes the blue catfish, a significant predator of blue crabs, will be included in the study.
"Blue catfish are one of the key factors we hope are included in the next stock assessment for blue crabs," said Chris Moore, Virginia executive director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. "There is considerable concern about the blue catfish eating a large number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay."
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation notes that the population numbers for juvenile crabs remain below average. They are optimistic that the updated assessment will aid in managing the blue crab population more effectively.
"It will take in to account some of the challenges for blue crabs like blue catfish and things like that. It will set new guardrails for how we manage the population and so currently our primary guardrail is on the adult female population. I think most of us feel like that new stock assessment is also going to help us develop some guardrails for the adult male population, as well."
Joe Spurry, owner of Bay Hundred Seafood, supports the need for an update.
"Using data from 13 years ago is not accurate for today's conditions," Spurry said. However, he expressed concern about how the new assessment might impact catch limits. "It's a huge concern because adjustments often target commercial watermen." He goes on to says, "and we don't want to be regulated out of business."
The Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee will begin data collection this summer, with the updated assessment expected to be published by March 2026.
Click here for the 2011 stock assessment.
Click here for more information on the stock assessment update.