SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland's First District congressional race has seen its fair share of attacks.
A campaign ad for Democrat Heather Mizeur recently tied Republican incumbent Congressman Andy Harris to white supremacists.
Later in the ad, the narrator said "Harris opposed healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and voted against fighting child sex trafficking."
While at their only official debate, Harris said of Mizeur "She was a highly paid federal lobbyist. Now she doesn't say that because she wants you to think she's a farmer, but she's actually the CEO of her lobbying company."
Despite how much Harris and Mizeur disagree on everything from abortion to student debt relief, they both agree that the economy is the biggest issue in this race.
"The majority of Americans saying we're on the wrong track. The price of gas, groceries, diesel, they're thinking about safety and security, runaway immigration, their children's education, basically it's get us right back on track," Harris said.
"The economy is absolutely the most important issue throughout this entire campaign. It's the issue I've structured my entire campaign around and I'm really proud of the solutions we've brought to the table," Mizeur said.
Another important issue, particularly on the Eastern Shore is temporary workers.
Mizeur and Congressman Harris both say J1 workers for Ocean City's tourism industry and H2B workers for Dorchester County's crab picking houses are essential.
"The H2B visa is incredibly important for our crab packing houses, we didn't have enough pickers this season. It's a lottery based system, we need to have a permanent fix that gets government out of the business of picking winners and losers and just giving the numbers of visas necessary," said Mizeur.
"My housing initiative includes a proposal for how we could build workforce housing in West Ocean City to address the needs of the hospitality industry in Worcester County," she continued.
"People know I'm the leader of the H2B coalition in the House. It's a bipartisan coalition that's fighting to get more H2B visas and solve the visa problem. I've been doing that for years, we've been successful at getting more visas each year," Harris said.
"I'm also a leader on the J1 visas. I know they're important in Ocean City especially for the tourism industry. Again, I'm a leader in Congress and I'll continue to be a leader when I go back," Harris continued.
Now it's time for the voters to decide.
"I have been running an amazing campaign because it's a partnership with people from the Shore in all 11 counties," Mizeur said.
"Look this is an important election, we've got to change directions in Washington," Harris said.
Maryland's First District still leans Republicans despite recent redistricting. The district favors Republicans by around 11 points.