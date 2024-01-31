MARYLAND– The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says this year's Primitive Deer Hunt is set for February 1st through the 3rd.
The department says that hunters can use primitive methods such as long bows, recurve bows, flintlock, or sidelock percussion muzzleloaders. Compound bows, crossbows, drawlocks, and telescopic or other electronic aiming devices are prohibited. Fiber optic sights on primitive weapons are allowed.
The hunt is open to those with a valid hunting license or license-exempt individuals.
Deer harvested during these days will count towards the 2023-24 archery or muzzleloader bag limit for antlered and antlerless deer.
For more information, hunters can check out the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.