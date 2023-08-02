MARYLAND- As we prepare for back-to-school season, Maryland’s tax-free week is almost here.
From August 13th through the 19th shoppers won’t be charged the state’s 6% sales tax for certain products, according to Comptroller Brooke Lierman. Those items include clothes and shoes that cost $100 or less and the first $40 of a backpack.
The week is known to be associated with back-to-school shopping, but any Maryland shopper can take advantage of the tax-free savings.
For a list of things that are tax-exempt, you can go here.