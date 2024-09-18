POCOMOKE CITY, MD- A massive fire broke out at a Pocomoke City home overnight on Tuesday.
The Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company says a two-story home on Maple and 2nd Streets was engulfed by flames around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 17.
They say Pocomoke EMS evacuated nearby homes and firefighters worked quickly to get the fire under control. What was exposed to the fire did suffer heat damage, according to the fire company.
We are told the unoccupied home was under renovation at the time. The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.