DELAWARE - Governor-elect Matt Meyer is set to be sworn in Tuesday as the First State’s next Governor.
Meyer succeeds Governor Bethany Hall-Long, who assumed the role after former Governor John Carney stepped down early to begin his responsibilities as Mayor of Wilmington. Meyer previously defeated then-Lt. Governor Hall-Long in a contentious Democratic primary. He would then go on to defeat Republican challenger Mike Ramone in the 2024 General Election.
Meyer previously served as New Castle County Executive. Before that, he was a middle school math teacher.
“I've had one elected position, that's County Executive, which is effectively like Mayor of New Castle County,” Meyer previously told WBOC. “It's an executive position. I've managed over 2 billion dollars of your tax money, of New Castle County residents’ tax money.”
A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in Dover on January 21. Originally slated to be held outdoors at Legislative Hall, plummeting temperatures forecasted for this week forced Meyer’s transition team to move it inside to Delaware State University’s William B. DeLauder Education and Humanities Theatre.
Governor-elect Meyer will join Lt. Governor-elect Kyle Evans Gay to take a formal oath of office and begin their term.
