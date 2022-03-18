OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Maryland State Highway Administration says it will perform nighttime maintenance work on the nearly 12-mile section of MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) over five nights between Sunday, March 27 and the morning of Friday, April 1, weather-permitting.
Crews will work nightly between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. During the work periods, motorists will be directed to continue to US 50 to downtown Ocean City to Coastal Highway. Drivers should add approximately 30 minutes to their commute during the maintenance work, SHA said.
The work includes:
- guardrail repair,
- drainage inlet cleaning for improved highway drainage,
- debris removal,
- highway lighting repairs, and
- line striping.
For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal.