BALTIMORE (WBOC/AP)— The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday afternoon to allow local school districts to decide whether K-12 students must wear face coverings, sending the proposal to end an emergency order to a legislative committee to make a final decision.
After COVID-19 health metrics improved in the state, the board voted 12-2 to rescind the order on March 1. Still, the Maryland General Assembly's Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, & Legislative Review has the last say on the matter.
Gov. Larry Hogan, who has been urging the board to end the policy, applauded the board's decision and called on the legislature's AELR panel to move swiftly.
"I want to thank the State Board of Education for heeding our call to rescind its school mask policy. This action aligns with the data and the science, the recommendation of the State Superintendent of Schools, and the guidance of medical professionals across the country," the Republican governor said. "I also want to express my sincere appreciation to all the parents who have spoken out in recent weeks. At a time when Maryland has the lowest COVID-19 metrics in the country, this is a major step for normalcy and the well-being of our students.
Under the current policy, local school systems can decide to end the mask requirement if the spread of COVID-19 is moderate or low for 14 days in a row or if vaccination rates are higher than 80% in the school or community.
The policy was adopted by the state board in December and enacted by the AELR committee early this year.