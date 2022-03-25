BALTIMORE– Maryland gained 16,700 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5% in February, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Friday. Compared with this time last year, Maryland jobs are up by 92,100, for an over-the-year increase of 3.5%, the department said.
The Education and Health Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 5,400 jobs; Leisure and Hospitality (4,700); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (3,800).
Other sectors that experienced growth include: Professional and Business Services (1,800); Mining, Logging, and Construction (1,000); Financial Activities (600); Other Services (500) and Information (200).
The Manufacturing sector decreased by 200 jobs.
December-January’s preliminary jobs estimate as reported by BLS was revised upward by 2,100 jobs, from a loss of 8,100 to a loss of 6,000 jobs. Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 16,700 jobs.