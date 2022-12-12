Democratic nominee for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Wes Moore and Aruna Miller will host an Election Night event with Chris Van Hollen, Anthony Brown, and Brooke Lierman in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 8: Maryland Democratic Governor-Elect Wes Moore speaks during an Election Night party for Maryland Democrats at The Baltimore Marriott Waterfront in Baltimore, Maryland on November 8, 2022. Americans vote in midterm elections citing concerns around inflation, crime, abortion, and the future of democracy itself. (Photo by Eric Lee for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

 The Washington Post

BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore is inviting the public to become members-at-large of their transition policy committee.

According to the governor-elect. the effort is to "create the most inclusive and transparent transition in Maryland history."

Through Dec. 20, Moore and Lt. Governor-elect Aruna Miller will hold town hall meetings.

On Monday, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., housing will be discussed, followed by transportation, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Here is the schedule:

  • Housing, Monday, Dec.12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Transportation, Monday, Dec. 12, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Climate, Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Education, Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Healthcare, Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Unlocking opportunity, Thursday, Dec. 15, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Jobs and Workforce, Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Maryland Competitiveness, Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Public Safety, Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can watch the Town Halls here.