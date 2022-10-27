BALTIMORE - The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Thursday approved the qualifications of 10 businesses seeking mobile sports wagering licenses and one business seeking a Class B facility license. The next step for these 11 entities is expected to come in November when the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission meets to consider their applications for license awards.
Under Maryland’s sports wagering law, the MLGCC conducts background investigations to determine whether an entity has demonstrated the honesty, integrity, good character and financial stability to be qualified for a sports wagering license. SWARC evaluates applicants’ suitability and determines whether awarding a license to an applicant is in the public interest. SWARC will evaluate the business and marketing plans and ownership structures of the business entities that are seeking to hold sports wagering licenses. As part of its review, SWARC considers the industry experience of the sportsbook operators that these entities plan to partner with, but it does not evaluate or award licenses to the operators.
As businesses await SWARC’s license awards, they are working with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff to fulfill operational requirements. After being awarded a license by SWARC, each business must conduct a controlled demonstration, ensuring that its systems and internal control procedures are functioning correctly. Once a business has successfully completed these steps, Maryland Lottery and Gaming is authorized to issue a license allowing the business to begin operations. The initial start date for mobile wagering will be announced after SWARC has awarded licenses.
“We’re pleased that we advanced the process today, but of course the work continues,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We’re also very happy to see such a varied group of businesses become part of this emerging market in Maryland.”
MLGCC found the following business entities qualified for mobile sports wagering. These entities will go before SWARC for mobile license awards:
Business Entities / DBA Names
Arundel Amusements, Inc., / Bingo World
BetMGM Maryland Sports, LLC, / BetMGM
Crown MD Gaming / Draft Kings
CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity, LLC / Caesars
Greenmount Station
Live! Casino and Hotel
Long Shot’s, LLC
Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC
Penn Maryland OSB, LLC / Hollywood Casino
Riverboat on the Potomac
MLGCC also found the following sportsbook operators qualified for mobile sports wagering operator licenses. These entities do not go before SWARC for license awards:
Sportsbook Operators
American Wagering
Barstool
Betfred
BetMGM
Bet Rivers/Rush Street
Draft Kings
Fanatics
FanDuel/Bet Fair
Parx Interactive
PointsBet
In addition, Long Shot’s Hagerstown was found qualified for a Class B sportsbook facility to be located in Hagerstown. The owners of Long Shot’s Hagerstown also run Long Shot’s in Frederick, an off-track betting venue that was one of the 17 entities designated in the sports wagering law to operate retail sportsbooks. Long Shot’s Frederick is completing operational requirements and is preparing to open.
“There is still a flurry of activity ahead of us over the next couple of weeks, but we’re going to see the first mobile wagers placed in Maryland soon,” Martin said. “We know sports fans have been eagerly awaiting that opportunity, and we’re almost there.”