WASHINGTON - Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is not backing down from the fight over who will be the leader of the U.S. Senate.
Van Hollen is challenging the current Democratic leader in the Senate, Senator Chuck Schumer.
He announced his bid Thursday, and on Sunday, he was on CNN's State of the Union, disputing Schumer's claim the New York Senator has the votes to hold onto the position.
Speaking to Dana Bash, he said "Senator Schumer's team put out a list just the other day of people they said who are voting for Senator Schumer. I can tell you that a number of those people on that list have actually committed to voting for me, and the others are very open to the idea of change."
Publicly, Schumer's team has not released a list of endorsements. However, Schumer posted on X on Thursday, before Van Hollen's official bid announcement, that he had the necessary votes.
I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 13, 2026
Schumer has led the Senate Democrats as either Majority and Minority Leader since 2017.
Van Hollen also said to CNN there are "credible" reports that the Schumer team is trying to move the date of the Democratic leadership vote up from Dec. 1.
"I see it as a sign of weakness that they want to bring the debate forward rather than have this debate," he said. "The whole idea is to have a discussion and debate where everyone can talk about their vision for the future, responding to the call of the American people."
Many other Delmarva Senators have not made their endorsements for the Senate Democratic Leader public yet.
According to Axios, Senators Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) made pre-election endorsements for Schumer, but as of Sunday evening, have not publicly reaffirmed that support.
Delaware Senators Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester have not made any public comments yet. Virginia Senator Mark Warner's endorsement is also unclear.