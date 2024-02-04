MD State Fire Marshal Investigates Princess Anne House Fire

PRINCESS ANNE, MD– A fire destroyed a Somerset County home last night.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says it started around 5 p.m. in the crawlspace of the Princess Anne home at 29016 Polks Road.
Officials suspect the blaze was caused by an accidental electrical failure.
The Fire Marshal said it is unclear if smoke detectors activated because the owners were not home. The single-story wooden home was not equipped with sprinklers.
Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire crews worked to suppress the flames for two hours.
No injuries were reported.
Damages are estimated at $130,000 total.
The displaced homeowners will be assisted by family and the American Red Cross, according to a press release.
The State Fire Marshal continues to investigate.