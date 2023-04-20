DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin the final repaving and striping of US 50 (Ocean Gateway) near Vienna in Dorchester County on Monday, Apr. 24.
According to MDOT the work near the Otter Pond Branch is expected to be complete by Monday, May 1, weather permitting.
The say starting Monday Apr. 24, and through the following week, crews will work daily 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. During these work hours, drivers can expect single-lane closures, lane shifts and a flagging operation. Temporary traffic signs, reflective barrels and electronic arrow boards will alert and guide drivers through the work zone.
This final resurfacing is a culmination of a pipe replacement project that began last Oct., with contractors David A. Bramble of Chestertown, and Zone Striping Inc. from Glassboro, N.J. performing the work.
The State Highway Administration is asking residents and businesses for their cooperation during paving operations. Hot asphalt may require up to two hours to cool before drivers and pedestrians can safely cross the new road surface.