ANNAPOLIS, MD– The Maryland Department of Agriculture today announced farmers who planted small grains for harvest last fall can use commercial fertilizer in accordance with nutrient management plans beginning Feb. 15.
The process of “top dressing” gives crops a nutritional boost when they may be facing a deficiency.
University of Maryland researchers say crop growth stages vary across the state – but those in the Lower Eastern Shore have reached the appropriate time to top-dress.
MDA and researchers recommend split applications – with the first round administered at “green-up” and the second when crops begin to joint.
The agency reminds farmers manure cannot be applied until March 15.
For more information, contact the state’s Nutrient Management Program at (410) 841-5959.