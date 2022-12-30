GLEN BURNIE, Md.-- The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office has once again partnered with rideshare service Lyft to help ensure everyone makes it home safe this New Years weekend.
Each Marylander is eligible to receive one $20 rideshare credit between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m. from Thursday, Dec. 29 through Monday, Jan. 2.
To redeem the $20 credit, Marylanders should open the Lyft app, choose “Payment” in the top left corner, and scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section. After inputting the code 'NYEMAKEAPLAN2023', $20 will be applied to the user’s account.
The rideshare credits are thanks to a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Responsibility.org and Lyft.
In addition to the credits, the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office will promote educational messaging through Be the Sober Driver and Be the Make A Plan Driver on advertising platforms.
Learn more about the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.