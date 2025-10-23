SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) met with Wicomico County leaders Thursday to present the state’s six-year draft capital budget and highlight local transportation projects.
The Draft Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) for fiscal years 2026–2031 proposes $21.5 billion in investments to enhance safety, maintain existing infrastructure and drive economic growth statewide.
“Listening and engaging with local elected leaders and Marylanders is critical in successfully delivering the state’s capital program,” said Acting Transportation Secretary Samantha J. Biddle. “The feedback we receive helps us better serve communities and enhance connections to opportunity.”
The plan emphasizes MDOT’s “Serious About Safety” initiative, which targets safer roads for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.
At the meeting, officials shared updates on several Wicomico County projects, including:
- The $16.8 million replacement of the U.S. 13 Business bridge over the east branch of the Wicomico River, expected to finish in 2026.
- Design work on safety improvements along U.S. 50 Business and MD 12 to better protect pedestrians and cyclists.
- Upcoming $3.5 million intersection upgrades at U.S. 50 and Old Railroad Road.
Other local investments include $5.3 million in Shore Transit grants for public transportation and a $24,000 state aviation grant to Salisbury Regional Airport for snow removal equipment.
The stop in Wicomico County was part of MDOT’s annual tour of all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to gather public feedback. The finalized CTP will be submitted to the Maryland General Assembly in January for review.
Residents can view the full draft plan atctp.maryland.gov.