POCOMOKE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is inviting the public to an open house this month to discuss an upcoming maintenance project on the historic US 13 Business bridge over the Pocomoke River.
According to transportation officials, the bridge, originally built in 1921, requires periodic cleaning and painting to prevent corrosion. Without it, SHA says the steel components of the bridge could deteriorate.
The proposed maintenance would require the bridge to remain in full, open position and closed to traffic. Officials say a detour would be needed for about 60 days, weather permitting. The detour would direct drivers to use MD 364 (Market Street), US 13 (Ocean Highway), MD 250A (Old Virginia Road) and US 13 Business (Market Street). SHA says the project is set to begin after Labor Day.
The open house, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 15, will provide neighbors with the opportunity to view maps and displays outlining the proposed improvements to the bridge, according to SHA. Officials say feedback and questions are welcome, and they may be used to improve and advance the project. The event is planned for Jan. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Pocomoke Middle School.
More information on the proposed project can be found here.