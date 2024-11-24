MARYLAND - The Maryland Transportation Authority shared the best times to travel on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge leading up to and after Thanksgiving.
The Maryland Transportation Authority is reminding residents and visitors to plan out their travels ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday. MDTA provided the following suggested travel times for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge:
Best travel times to avoid congestion on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge:
Tuesday, November 26 – before noon and after 8 p.m.
Wednesday, November 27 – before 9 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
Thursday, November 28 – before 10 a.m. and after 3 p.m.
Friday, November 29 – before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
Saturday, November 30 – before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
Sunday, December 1 – before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
The state transportation authority says that "weather and traffic permitting, two-way operations will be implemented to help ease eastbound delays on the Bay Bridge. Two-way operations may be limited based on westbound traffic volumes, as bridge officials strive to mitigate delays on both sides of the bridge."
Additionally, during heavy wind warnings, fog/limited visibility, or during incidents, two-way operations will be prohibited.