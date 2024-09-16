Needle Cap

(WBOC).

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, MD - Hypodermic needles and other medical waste have begun washing ashore across beaches on the Delmarva Peninsula, leading to the closure of several popular tourist spots over the weekend. Affected areas include Ocean City, Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island, and Assateague Island.

Authorities are investigating the source of the waste, but concerns remain high as more debris continues to wash up along the coast.

Beachgoers are being asked to follow two simple rules: avoid walking barefoot along the shore and stay out of the water. Many visitors have reported spotting orange needle caps, commonly found on used medical syringes.

"It seems to be mainly diabetic-type insulin needles," said Hugh Hawthorne, the Assateague National Park superintendent of Assateague Island National Seashore.

The debris has spread across a 60-mile stretch of beaches in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. However, needles aren't the only issue.

"We’re also seeing a lot of feminine hygiene products and miscellaneous plastic, like bottle caps," Hawthorne added.

Multiple state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, are working to identify the source of the contamination, but as of now, no clear origin has been found.

"We really have no idea at this point," Hawthorne said. "There are various agencies from Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia trying to figure it out. But right now, we have no idea."

New waste continued to wash ashore Monday morning, further complicating the situation. While the beaches remain open for walking, many visitors expressed concern.

"If the beach will ever be open again — who knows how long stuff will be washing up. It's shocking that there are needles washing up on shore," said visitor Brandon Keesecker.

Another visitor, Charles Harding, described seeing melted blue plastic and needle caps before deciding to cut his beach walk short.

Despite the debris, officials say the bayside of Assateague remains safe. However, visitors are urged not to touch any waste they encounter and to report it to park services immediately.

Authorities are continuing to investigate when the coast will be clear for visitors to fully enjoy the beach again.