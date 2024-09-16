ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, MD - Hypodermic needles and other medical waste have begun washing ashore across beaches on the Delmarva Peninsula, leading to the closure of several popular tourist spots over the weekend. Affected areas include Ocean City, Dewey Beach, Fenwick Island, and Assateague Island.
Medical Waste Found on Delmarva Beaches Sparks Closures and Concern
- Lauren Miller
-
- Updated
Tags
Lauren Miller
Video Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Weather
Local forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024. More weatherWBOC Morning Weather: September 17, 2024
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Teen in Life-Threatening Condition After Ocean City Hit-and-Run
-
UPDATE: Coastal Towns Close Ocean Swimming Due to Medical Waste Washing Ashore
-
Princess Anne Police Officer Accused of Severely Injuring Children
-
Ocean City Trams to Remain Decommissioned for Remainder of 2024
-
Chincoteague Buyback Foal Fatally Injured