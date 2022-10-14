Shown is the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center housing the Court of Chancery in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Elon Musk is abandoning his legal battle to back out of buying Twitter by offering to go through with his original $44 billion bid for the social media platform. The offer comes just two weeks before Twitter's lawsuit seeking to force Musk to go through with the deal goes to trial in Delaware Chancery Court. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)