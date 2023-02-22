SALISBURY, Md.-Megan Outten is the new representative for District 3 in Salisbury. Councilwoman Outten was elected in a unanimous vote and was sworn in during a Council Meeting on Tuesday.
Outten’s addition to the Council comes after former Council President, Jack Heath, stepped down to accept a new role as Mayor for the City of Salisbury.
Outten is a native of Wicomico County, graduating from Salisbury University in 2016 with a major in Communications and a minor in Political Science. She is currently the Industry Trainer and Stakeholder Manager for the Business Network for Offshore Wind. Outten has worked as a stakeholder manager for multiple groups such as Urban Grid and Orsted, in addition to being the Community Coordinator for Skipjack Wind Farm.
Her background in community engagement includes Candidate for Wicomico County Council At-Large, Secretary for the Wicomico Democratic Central Committee, and member of Salisbury’s Sustainability Advisory Committee. Outten brings both a passion for sustainability and civic service combined with experience in collaboration and communication with various groups.
“I am honored for this opportunity to serve my community,” said Outten. “As Salisbury’s newest councilwoman, my first priority is to the residents of this beautiful city we all call home. I look forward to working with the rest of the council as we strive to build a brighter future for Salisbury.”