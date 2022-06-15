SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says two official donation funds have been set up to support the family of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, who was murdered Sunday night while serving warrants on a fugitive in Pittsville.
The sheriff's office said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 111 has established a fund. Donations can be mailed directly to the Bank of Delmarva or the FOP.
Make checks payable to:
Memorial Fund for Glenn Hilliard
c/o FOP Lodge #111
814 Albert St.,
Salisbury, MD 21804
or directly to the bank at:
Memorial Fund for Glenn Hilliard
c/o Bank of Delmarva
921 Eastern Shore Dr.,
Salisbury, MD 21804
Attention: Katie
Also there is a Paypal Account that will accept credit cards:
This is through Operation We Care at:
Click on Donate and use the drop-down to select "DFC Glenn Hilliard Family".