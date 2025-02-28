DELMARVA - There are some starkly different approaches to responding to President Donald Trump's promised mass deportation efforts.
Delaware Governor Matt Meyer is promising to limit state law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration efforts, while Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order ensuring law enforcement in the commonwealth do just that.
This is a statement from Misty Seemans, Deputy Legal Counsel in Governor Meyer's office: "At this time, the State Police have not been asked nor have they cooperated in an ICE or immigration-related investigation since our administration has been in office. Unless there is a valid court warrant and an exigent circumstance where the community is at risk, we will not use state law enforcement resources to effectuate federal immigration policies."
While Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said in a press release on Thursday "This order will allow Virginia State Police and the Department of Corrections to partner with President Trump's administration on federal immigration enforcement. Dangerous criminal illegal immigrants should not be let back into our communities to assault, rape and murder. They should be sent back where they came from."
Maryland's response may be less clear. Governor Wes Moore has said repeatedly he's urging the state and local jurisdictions to "follow the constitution" when it comes to cooperation with federal immigration efforts.
President Trump has promised the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history. The Department of Justice has explored charging state and local officials that do not cooperate with those efforts.